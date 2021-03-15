Olay and Crest | 03/15/21

When was the last time your beauty cabinet had a refresh? As a rule, it’s a good idea to regularly sort through your skin care and beauty products and determine what to keep and what to toss. But what should you toss and what should you keep? Check out these tips for a beautiful Spring.
Videos
Refresh Your Beauty Cabinet
Posted at 10:04 AM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 13:04:25-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.