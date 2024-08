Michaela Guzy, the founder and executive producer of OhThePeopleYouMeet, returns to share her top travel hacks for jetset nomads.

With her experience traveling to 119 countries and creating award-winning TV series, Michaela has mastered the art of sustainable travel and human connection. Her tips are designed to make your global adventures smoother, safer, and more enriching.

This segment is paid for by OhThePeopleYouMeet