Ofelia Markarian Law Office | 4/15/25

Hiring an attorney can be overwhelming, especially when prices vary widely. Whether it’s a family law case, a criminal charge, or a personal injury matter, many people look for the most affordable option — but that can be a costly mistake.

Attorney Ofelia Markarian explains what clients should really be looking for when choosing legal representation. She breaks down how fees typically work in different types of cases and why investing in the right attorney could save time, stress, and even protect your future.

