Ofelia Markarian Law Group | 7/18/25

Whether you’re facing a custody dispute, injury claim, or criminal charges, one thing is clear: your relationship with your lawyer matters. Attorney Ofelia Markarian joins us to break down the must-haves for building that trust. It starts with clear communication, shared goals, and a deep respect for confidentiality.

Ofelia also shares real-world tips on how clients can advocate for themselves while letting their attorney lead the legal strategy. The result? A stronger case, a smoother process, and a better chance at success in or out of the courtroom.

This segment is paid for by Ofelia Markarian Law Group