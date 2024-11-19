Ofelia Markarian Law | 11/19/24

The holidays are a time for celebration, but they also see a troubling rise in DUI-related accidents. Ofelia Markarian, an experienced attorney, and Laurent Alba, a dedicated paralegal, emphasize the importance of understanding your rights and responsibilities as a driver or victim. Staying informed can be the difference between a smooth resolution and unnecessary legal troubles.

At Ofelia Markarian Law, they are committed to helping those affected by DUI accidents navigate the complexities of the legal system. Whether you're a victim seeking compensation or a driver needing guidance, their team offers personalized solutions tailored to your situation. This season, let them help you protect what matters most—your safety, rights, and peace of mind.

This segment is paid for by Ofelia Markarian Law