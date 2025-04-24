Watch Now
Octapharma | 4/24/25

For those living with Primary Immunodeficiency, plasma donations are more than generous—they're life-saving. Find out how you can make a difference.
While many stepped back into the world post-quarantine, others like PI patients continued to face real risks. Primary Immunodeficiency can lead to dangerous infections—but treatment exists, thanks to the generosity of plasma donors.

Laurel Cherwin, a PI patient and Octapharma Clinical Nurse Educator, says donating plasma is safe and straightforward. After a quick health screening, donors can give plasma up to twice a week, providing hope to countless individuals. Visit octapharmaplasma.com to find a donation center near you.

