Ocean Prime | 10/5/23

Ocean Prime recently opened on the LV Strip in front of CityCenter on Harmon and LV Blvd., and it’s a seafood forward steakhouse.
Posted at 1:54 PM, Oct 05, 2023
October is National Seafood Month and you can celebrate with Ocean Prime!

The nationally acclaimed, contemporary seafood and steakhouse from the award-winning, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, delivers an extraordinary experience with stunning settings, a chef-curated menu, signature handcrafted cocktails and a Wine Spectator honored wine list.

The menu is both classic and modern, featuring sushi, indulgent seafood presentations, juicy steaks, decadent side dishes and made-from-scratch desserts.

Every Ocean Prime restaurant is uniquely designed to capture the energy and elegance of each city -- making it an unmatched destination to socialize, talk business, celebrate and indulge.

Each restaurant also offers a private dining experience ideal for an elegant private dinner, hosting a small group business or social event or memorable celebration.

Guests can expect best-in-class hospitality from passionate and knowledgeable associates coast-to-coast.

