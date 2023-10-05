Ocean Prime | 10/5/23

October is National Seafood Month and you can celebrate with Ocean Prime!

The nationally acclaimed, contemporary seafood and steakhouse from the award-winning, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, delivers an extraordinary experience with stunning settings, a chef-curated menu, signature handcrafted cocktails and a Wine Spectator honored wine list.

The menu is both classic and modern, featuring sushi, indulgent seafood presentations, juicy steaks, decadent side dishes and made-from-scratch desserts.

Every Ocean Prime restaurant is uniquely designed to capture the energy and elegance of each city -- making it an unmatched destination to socialize, talk business, celebrate and indulge.

Each restaurant also offers a private dining experience ideal for an elegant private dinner, hosting a small group business or social event or memorable celebration.

Guests can expect best-in-class hospitality from passionate and knowledgeable associates coast-to-coast.