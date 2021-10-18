NVigate | 10/18/21

Clark County will host a free seminar on Weds., Oct. 20 to teach parents about the state's NVigate program. Parents can learn about saving and paying for their child's higher education. You can find more information about the program and seminars here.
Paying For Your Child's Higher Education
Posted at 10:27 AM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 13:27:08-04
