Nubian Voices Toastmasters | 2/18/25

Nubian Voices Toastmasters is hosting a powerful Black History Month event celebrating African American love, labor, and self-reliance. It's happening on Thursday, February 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This gathering will feature inspiring speeches, engaging activities, and meaningful discussions.

Attendees can network while enjoying catering provided by Winchell’s Pub & Grill. A silent auction will also be held to raise funds for community outreach programs.

Organizers David White II and Rose Davis emphasize the importance of honoring history while empowering the future.

This event is a testament to the strength and resilience of the Black community.

