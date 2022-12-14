NOW® Solutions and StriVectin | 12/14/22

Winter weather can wreak havoc on your skin and hair. Between all the dry, chapped and cracked skin, and frizz or damaged hair, this is the time of year to pay extra attention to self-care and beauty routines. During the colder months, the American Academy of Dermatology Association (ADD) recommends adding moisture into your skin. All skin types need moisture, as lower temperatures, hot indoor air, and dry air everywhere can disrupt the skin’s barrier.

Beauty & Fashion Expert, Emily L. Foley shares easy ways to avoid itchy skin, damaged hair, and chapped lips while looking their best whether in or outdoors.

by NOW® Solutions and StriVectin