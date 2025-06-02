Novartis Pharmaceuticals | 6/2/25

Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia (Ph+ CML) is a rare type of blood cancer that can be challenging to manage. Almost 15% of CML patients stop treatment in the first year due to side effects—making personalized care essential.

Dr. James Dugan, hematology/oncology specialist at Novant Health, shares the importance of a treatment approach that balances effectiveness with tolerability. Alongside him is Jen, a teacher diagnosed with Ph+ CML in chronic phase, who shares how working closely with her doctor helped her find the right path forward. Now thriving in a one-room schoolhouse, Jen advocates for others with CML to be informed, empowered, and involved in their treatment decisions.

This segment is paid for by Novartis Pharmaceuticals