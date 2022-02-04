Watch
Morning Blend

Actions

North Las Vegas | 2/4/22

Videos
Black History Month Poetry Contest
Posted at 1:24 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 16:24:21-05

The City of North Las Vegas if holding a video poetry contest for Black History Month. It's centered on the theme, "What does Black History mean to you?"

Submissions will be accepted through Monday, Feb. 7 and winners will be announced Thursday, Feb. 10. Submit to BlackHistoryCNLV@cityofnorthlasvegas.com

The first place winner will receive a $50 gift card, second place winner will receive a $25 gift card and the third place winner will receive a $15 gift card. Additionally, the first place winner's video will be streamed during the Feb. 16 City Council meeting.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo