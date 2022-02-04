North Las Vegas | 2/4/22

The City of North Las Vegas if holding a video poetry contest for Black History Month. It's centered on the theme, "What does Black History mean to you?"

Submissions will be accepted through Monday, Feb. 7 and winners will be announced Thursday, Feb. 10. Submit to BlackHistoryCNLV@cityofnorthlasvegas.com

The first place winner will receive a $50 gift card, second place winner will receive a $25 gift card and the third place winner will receive a $15 gift card. Additionally, the first place winner's video will be streamed during the Feb. 16 City Council meeting.