Noriko Takahashi | 5/24/22

Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month is an opportunity to educate ourselves and celebrate some of the many cultures that make our country so vibrant. Cirque Du Soleil's 'KA' star, Noriko Takahashi joins us to talk about her show as well as her culture.
Videos
Celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month With Cirque Du Soleil Star
Posted at 10:22 AM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 13:22:04-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.