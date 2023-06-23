Noodles & Company | 6/23/23

The month of June celebrates Pride Month, and there are several businesses who are standing in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community, including Noodles & Company.

Diana Cherrier, Shift Manager for Noodle & Company Sahara Rancho, and Ricardo Garcia Ramos, general manager of Noodles & Company Sahara Rancho, joined us to discuss company's partnership with the organization, Out & Equal, which advocates for workplace equality in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Noodles & Company also has a special dessert they're offering during Pride Month, called the Pride Crispy, and all of the proceeds of its sales (up to $30k) go to Out & Equal.