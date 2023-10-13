Noninotes Music LLC | 10/13/23

The goal of the music duo, NASRUS, is to give people a a musical experience that’s fun, engaging and allows them and the audience to not take themselves too seriously.

Their name is a self -identifying acronym, which combines their initials (Norm Adams, Shawn Rivera) and adds the word “us” onto the end, because that’s who they are.

Norm Adams, NASRUS member, and Shawn Rivera, NASRUS member, joined us to perform their latest single, "Neurotic Goddess."

This segment is paid for by Noninotes Music LLC