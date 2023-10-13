Watch Now
Morning Blend

Noninotes Music LLC | 10/13/23

NASRUS joined us to perform their new single, Neurotic Goddess, which is currently available on Spotify, Apple Music and other digital music platforms. #PaidForContent
Posted at 10:52 AM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 13:52:15-04

The goal of the music duo, NASRUS, is to give people a a musical experience that’s fun, engaging and allows them and the audience to not take themselves too seriously.

Their name is a self -identifying acronym, which combines their initials (Norm Adams, Shawn Rivera) and adds the word “us” onto the end, because that’s who they are.

Norm Adams, NASRUS member, and Shawn Rivera, NASRUS member, joined us to perform their latest single, "Neurotic Goddess."

This segment is paid for by Noninotes Music LLC

