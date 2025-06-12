Nom Nom | 6/12/25

Feeling guilty that your dog seems bored? You’re not alone. A recent survey reveals most dog parents share this anxiety, but the good news is enrichment activities can help. Enrichment involves mentally stimulating your dog through fun, challenge, and engagement, improving their emotional well-being and sparking curiosity.

Tori Mistick, a certified canine enrichment specialist, explains that simple changes during feeding time—like puzzle feeders or scent games—can turn mealtime into an exciting challenge. Beyond feeding, daily activities that foster learning and play keep your pup happy and healthy.

