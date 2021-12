Cure 4 The Kids Foundation is hosting “Home 4 The Holidays”, a virtual Holiday Cooking Experience and Sing-Along featuring Nick Carter of The Backstreet Boys, TV Personality Billy Harris, and Celebrity Chef Nyesha Arrington.

It's taking place Dec. 16, 2021 starting at 5 p.m. Tickets for the virtual event are $25 and will benefit Cure 4 The Kids Foundation.