Nick Carter | 11/8/24

Catch Nick Carter live in Las Vegas on Nov 16-17 as part of his solo tour, featuring new hits and exclusive insights. Tickets are selling fast for this unforgettable show!
Nick Carter, globally recognized as a member of the Backstreet Boys, is heading to Las Vegas for two exclusive nights on November 16th and 17th as part of his “Who I Am” World Tour.

The tour, extended due to high demand, offers fans a chance to experience his latest singles live, including the heartfelt “Never Break My Heart (Not Again).”

With limited tickets available, fans are encouraged to book early for these unforgettable performances.

