Newslang | 2/14/25

Newslang, a rising alt rock band from Las Vegas, has been making waves with their debut album, released in October 2024.

The album is now streaming across all platforms, and their electrifying live performance in the studio shows just how much potential this band has.

Their dynamic sound blends raw energy with a fresh take on alt rock, catching the attention of local fans and beyond.

On March 2nd, Newslang will hit the stage at The Griffin alongside Four Stroke Baron from Reno and Exist.

Don’t miss this chance to catch them live in concert!

For updates on upcoming releases, show dates, and more, follow them on Instagram @newslangmusic.