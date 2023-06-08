Nevada Women's Film Festival | 6/8/23

The 9th Annual Nevada Women's Film Festival returns to Las Vegas, June 22-25.

Nikki Corda, executive director and founder of Nevada Women's Film Festival, and Dr. Heather Addison, chair & professor of University of Nevada, Las Vegas's Department of Film, joined us to share everything you need to know about it.

This year the event takes place at the Department of Film at UNLV.

They are screening 108 films, by and about women, from 22 countries. These are features and shorts of every genre, from all over the world.

The Film Festival also has its usual special events: Nevada Woman of Achievement, Vanguard Event, Femmy Awards and special screenings.