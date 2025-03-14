Nevada United World Pageant | 03/14/25

The Nevada United World Queens are here to share how this pageant system is redefining beauty by focusing on leadership, community service, and personal growth. Ms. United World 2025, Sophia Nicole, and Miss Nevada United World 2024, Edna Wanene, discussed how competing has impacted their lives, from boosting confidence to making a real difference in their communities.

Whether you’re new to pageantry or looking for a system that values authenticity, this is a conversation not to be missed. Learn what sets Nevada United World apart and how women of all backgrounds can get involved in this empowering journey!