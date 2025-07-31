Nevada State Contractors Board | 7/31/25

With monsoon weather and wildfire risks on the rise, Nevada homeowners face a double threat: property damage — and contractor scams. Louis Polish from the Nevada State Contractors Board is here to help you steer clear of the fraudsters who show up after disaster strikes.

He shares essential steps to take when hiring a licensed contractor and how to confirm credentials before signing any deal. Plus, if a licensed contractor causes harm, homeowners may qualify for the Board’s Residential Recovery Fund. These tips are especially vital for seniors and vulnerable residents looking to stay safe and protected.