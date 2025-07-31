Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Nevada State Contractors Board | 7/31/25

Board Member Louis Polish joins us with smart tips to protect homeowners during monsoon and fire season — from hiring licensed contractors to making a claim when things go wrong.
Avoiding Scams During Monsoon and Fire Season: Tips from the Nevada State Contractors Board
Posted

With monsoon weather and wildfire risks on the rise, Nevada homeowners face a double threat: property damage — and contractor scams. Louis Polish from the Nevada State Contractors Board is here to help you steer clear of the fraudsters who show up after disaster strikes.

He shares essential steps to take when hiring a licensed contractor and how to confirm credentials before signing any deal. Plus, if a licensed contractor causes harm, homeowners may qualify for the Board’s Residential Recovery Fund. These tips are especially vital for seniors and vulnerable residents looking to stay safe and protected.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo