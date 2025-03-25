Nevada State Bank | 3/25/25

Nevada’s small business community is more optimistic than ever, according to Nevada State Bank’s 2025 Small Business Survey. A record 68.8% of respondents believe the state’s business environment will improve this year, marking the highest confidence level in survey history. However, challenges remain, with concerns over inflation-driven costs and healthcare expenses weighing on business owners.

The full survey will be publicly released on April 1, but those interested can pre-register for early access by visitingnsbank.com/survey. Joining us to break down the survey results is Megan Comfort, Executive Vice President and Small Business Manager at Nevada State Bank.



This segment is paid for by Nevada State Bank