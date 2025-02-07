Nevada Rise Academy | 2/7/25

Nevada Rise Academy’s Black History Month Block Party brought students, staff, and families together to celebrate cultural diversity and empower the next generation.

Led by Lesleigh Valette, Ashanti Little, and Justin Brecht, the event highlighted student talents and emphasized the value of representation.

The Block Party is a testament to Nevada Rise Academy's ongoing commitment to creating inclusive spaces where every student feels valued and supported.

Through academic lessons and performing arts, the event provided a platform for students to connect with their heritage and showcase their skills, empowering them to embrace their unique identities.