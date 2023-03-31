Nevada Miss Amazing | 3/31/23

Nevada Miss Amazing is a chapter of nationwide non-profit organizations focused on empowering women and girls ages 5+ with disabilities.

This is the first year Miss Amazing is in Nevada, and they're hosting an Amplify event (similar to a pageant) on April 1 at Cimarron-Memorial High School. The show begins at 5 p.m. and is open to the public.

They will crown seven queens that will represent Nevada at National Miss Amazing this summer in Chicago.

Located in over 35 states, Miss Amazing teaches self-advocacy, helps build confidence and provides a supportive environment to be oneself.