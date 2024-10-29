Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Nevada Health Link | 10/29/24

Nevada Health Link’s open enrollment period for 2025 runs from November 1 to January 15. Find out how to enroll and take part in Nevada Health Coverage Day. #PaidForContent
Posted

Nevadans can enroll in affordable health insurance through Nevada Health Link starting November 1.

This open enrollment period is the key time to access coverage without needing a qualifying life event.

November 1 also marks Nevada Health Coverage Day, celebrating the state's commitment to health equity.

With options for those without employer-sponsored insurance, Nevada Health Link offers financial assistance to reduce premiums.

Rosa Alejandre from Nevada Health Link reminds residents to explore plans and seek help if needed.

Don’t miss this window—coverage options are only available until January 15, 2025.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo