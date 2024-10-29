Nevada Health Link | 10/29/24

Nevadans can enroll in affordable health insurance through Nevada Health Link starting November 1.

This open enrollment period is the key time to access coverage without needing a qualifying life event.

November 1 also marks Nevada Health Coverage Day, celebrating the state's commitment to health equity.

With options for those without employer-sponsored insurance, Nevada Health Link offers financial assistance to reduce premiums.

Rosa Alejandre from Nevada Health Link reminds residents to explore plans and seek help if needed.

Don’t miss this window—coverage options are only available until January 15, 2025.