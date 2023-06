June is National Cataract Awareness Month, and Dr. Darrick Neibaur, D.O., F.O.C.O.O. Comprehensive Ophthalmology and Cataract Surgeon, joined us to recognize the occasion.

Cataracts are the leading cause of vision loss in the U.S. as well as the leading cause of blindness in the world. That's why it's important to know how to prevent age-related cataracts and how living a healthy lifestyle can help with that.

