Outside of being the owner of Nevada Coin Mart, Neil Sackmary is also very big on supporting his Las Vegas community.

Neil joined us to discuss his passion for giving back to others, his "Trooper Talk" show, the dangers of drunk driving and more.

Rabbi Yossi Shuchat joined us as well, who explained the significance of Passover in the Jewish faith and the important rituals and traditions people practice as apart of it.

