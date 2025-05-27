Watch Now
Nevada Cancer Coalition | 5/26/25

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month and Stacey Escalante is using her story of survival to help others stay safe in the sun.
Stacey Escalante was a Las Vegas news reporter, marathon trainee, and mother of two young kids when a small spot on her back turned out to be Stage III melanoma. Now, 20 years cancer-free, she’s on a mission to raise awareness and educate Nevadans on skin cancer prevention as a longtime board member of the Nevada Cancer Coalition.
Through advocacy, school outreach, and community clinics, Stacey promotes smart sun habits: avoid peak exposure hours, wear UV-protective gear, and get annual skin checks. From tanning beds to policy change, she’s seen it all — and she’s bringing props like sunscreen, hats, and sunglasses to drive the message home.

