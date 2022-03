With Nevada 211, you can get information about: basic health and human services; physical and mental health resources; employment support services; programs for children, youth and families; support for seniors and persons with disabilities; volunteer opportunities; and support for community crisis and disaster recovery.

If you're in Nevada, just dial 2-1-1.

You can also text your zip code to 8-9-8-2-11.

Or you can visit nevada211.org

This segment is paid for by Nevada Broadcasters Association