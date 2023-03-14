Nevada Broadcasters Association | 3/14/23

There's a fast and free way to find resources around your community. It's simple, and it's called Nevada 211. Use it as a guide to find:
- Emergency food
- Housing and shelter locations
- Children's services
- Support for seniors
- Support for people with disabilities
- Mental health and counseling services
Nevada 211 is free, confidential, and here to help 24/7. There are so many ways to connect:
- Dial 211 on your phone and speak to a specialist
- Download the app by texting your zip code to 898-211
- Go to their website https://www.nevada211.org/
This segment is paid for by The Nevada Broadcasters Association