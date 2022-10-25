Nevada Broadcasters Association | 10/25/22

Watch Now
Nevada 211 can connect you or your loved ones to information about an array of community services available in your area. Call center specialists are trained to help you navigate and find the services you need. They can connect you to:

  • Basic human needs resources
  • Physical & mental health resources
  • Employment support services for:

If you're in Nevada, just dial 211.
You can also text your zip code to 898211.
Or you can visit nevada211.org

