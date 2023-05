The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles and Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation are joining forces to educate drivers about the state's White-Cane Law and upcoming changes to the Nevada DMV Driver Handbook.

Maribel Garcia, Nevada Blind Children's Foundation executive director, joined us along with Kaylynn Diebold, Nevada Blind Children's Foundation student, to discuss how these changes can help make the roads safer for all, especially for those who are blind or visually impaired.