The Nevada Ballet Theatre is closing its 2022-2023 performance season with, "The Wizard of Oz." It's running from May 13 to May 21 at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts with ten performances.

Roy Kaiser, Nevada Ballet Theatre artistic director, and Tracy Skendadore, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Light & Wonder, joined us to share how their partnership made this show possible, what you should expect from the show and more.