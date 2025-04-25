Nevada Ballet Theatre | 4/25/25

Get ready to fly to Neverland with Nevada Ballet Theatre’s world premiere of Peter Pan, a thrilling reimagining of the classic story. Artistic Director Roy Kaiser invites audiences to experience this breathtaking spectacle featuring Peter, Wendy, Hook, Tinkerbell, and the rest of the beloved characters, all brought to life with expert choreography by Trey McIntyre.

This exclusive production showcases stunning sets and costumes designed by renowned artist Emma Bailey (known for SIX The Musical), ensuring an awe-inspiring performance that will leave audiences spellbound. Peter Pan is a one-of-a-kind experience you can only catch in Las Vegas—don’t miss this magical journey!