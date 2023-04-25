Nevada 211 | 4/25/23

When non-emergency situations happen, it is so helpful to have a go to resource capable of providing valuable information for Nevadans.

Nevada 211 is the program connected to the easy to remember telephone number that connects people to information about critical health and human services available in their community.

It provides non-emergency health and human services information and referrals and also serves as a disaster response call center during natural or mandated emergencies/disasters when called into action by the State of Nevada or individual county.

Lisa Martin, Nevada 211 director, joined us to share more of what you need to know about this service.