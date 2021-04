While we have all faced tough circumstances during this pandemic, many children have been dealing with even more dire situations, especially those who have cancer and had to maintain ongoing social distancing from loved ones. This drive to collect laptops and other technical devices will allow the families to have an extra method of communicating with loved ones virtually. The drive will be held until May 15.

For more information, call NetEffect at 702-318-7700 or NVCCF at 702-735-8434