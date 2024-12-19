Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Nervive | 12/19/24

The holiday season brings travel stress, especially for those with nerve discomfort. Dr. Dana Brems-Figura, Podiatrist and Foot and Ankle Surgeon, shares helpful travel tips to ease the discomfort. #PaidForContent
Posted

Traveling during the holidays can be exciting, but nerve discomfort can turn it into a challenge. Dr. Dana Brems-Figura offers expert tips to manage pain and stress on the go. Simple stretches, choosing the right footwear, and staying hydrated can make a big difference.

Whether you're flying, driving, or walking through bustling airports, comfort is key. Dr. Brems-Figura suggests taking breaks and using compression socks to reduce swelling. With these strategies, you'll travel more comfortably this season.

This segment is paid for by Nervive

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo