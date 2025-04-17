Nerivio | 4/17/25

Migraine disease affects millions of Americans, disrupting work, relationships, and daily life. But now, a game-changing drug-free treatment is offering a new path forward. Neurologist and migraine specialist Dr. Aliya Frederick joined us alongside patient advocate Sarah Aaronion to talk about this exciting advancement in care.

Sarah shared her personal journey battling migraines and how traditional medications often brought more side effects than relief. That’s where Nerivio comes in—a wearable, drug-free option changing the way patients experience migraine care. Dr. Frederick emphasized that these non-invasive options are not only effective but also remove barriers that many face with traditional treatments. Learn more about how to access this alternative solution atNerivioCovered.com.

This segment is paid for by Nervivio.