Neon City Festival | 11/12/24

Article Body:The Neon City Festival, is set to transform Downtown Las Vegas into an open-air wonderland this season. Spanning Fremont Street to the Arts District, this one-of-a-kind, free festival offers something for everyone. From immersive art installations to a star-studded lineup featuring Alison Wonderland, Russell Dickerson, and more, this all-ages event promises nonstop excitement.

Foodies will also delight in an array of culinary experiences at the Neon City Festival. With food trucks on Fremont Street and pop-up dining in the Arts District, there’s no shortage of flavor. For those seeking a premium experience, Omaha Steaks will host a VIP tasting at The Lott, elevating the festival's unique combination of art, music, and fine dining in the heart of Vegas.

This segment is paid for by The Neon City Festival