Neil Buys.com | 8/4/25

If it's sitting in a drawer, it could be money in your pocket! Neil Sackmary and the team at Nevada Coin Mart specialize in evaluating everything from gold and silver to vintage collectibles and costume jewelry.

You don’t need to be an expert—Neil walks you through every step of the process, offering honest appraisals and top-dollar offers on the spot. With over 25 years of experience, he’s built a reputation you can trust.

Whether you’re downsizing, decluttering, or just curious, stop by and find out what your items are really worth. It's fast, fun, and always educational!

This segment is paid for by Neil Buys.com