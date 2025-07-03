Neil Buys | 7/3/25

In a special crossover event, that brings together two trusted voices—Neil Sackmary of Tropper Talk, a show dedicated to conversations with State Troopers, joins Elliott on Morning Blend. For one full hour, they dive deep into topics that matter: road safety tips, the challenges and rewards of joining the force, recruitment insights, and stories from those who serve.

Viewers will get a rare glimpse into the lives of troopers and the critical work they do every day. It’s an engaging collaboration that blends community connection with valuable public safety information. Don’t miss this special episode where two worlds unite for the greater good.

This segment was paid for by Nevada CoinMart