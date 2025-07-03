Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Neil Buys | 7/3/25

Get ready for an exclusive hour as Tropper Talk’s Neil Sackmary joins Morning Blend’s Elliott for in-depth conversations with State Troopers on road safety, recruitment, and more.
Trooper Talk takeover of Morning Blend - NSP RECRUITING
Trooper Talk takeover of Morning Blend - QUALITY CANDIDATE
Trooper Talk takeover of Morning Blend - COMMERCIAL VEHICLES
Trooper Talk takeover of Morning Blend - OVERNIGHT IMPAIRMENT
Trooper Talk takeover of Morning Blend - WORKING FOR NSP
Trooper Talk takeover of Morning Blend - ACADEMY TRAINING
In a special crossover event, that brings together two trusted voices—Neil Sackmary of Tropper Talk, a show dedicated to conversations with State Troopers, joins Elliott on Morning Blend. For one full hour, they dive deep into topics that matter: road safety tips, the challenges and rewards of joining the force, recruitment insights, and stories from those who serve.

Viewers will get a rare glimpse into the lives of troopers and the critical work they do every day. It’s an engaging collaboration that blends community connection with valuable public safety information. Don’t miss this special episode where two worlds unite for the greater good.

