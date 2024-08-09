NE-YO | 8/9/24

Mayor Goodman surprised NE-YO on stage during his concert to present him with the Key to the City of Las Vegas and a formal proclamation that designates August 7, 2024 as “NE-YO Day” in the city.

NE-YO’s multi-platinum catalog is currently on display at his residency, which includes shows in his hometown on Aug. 9 and Aug. 10. It’s a full-circle journey for NE-YO, considering he was raised in Las Vegas and spent time at the local Boys & Girls Club.

Beyond his accolades as an entertainer, NE-YO has proven to be an equally-devoted philanthropist. Over the years, he has returned to the Boys & Girls Club in Las Vegas – as well as clubs throughout the nation – to personally give back to the youth. The honors resulted in NE-YO earning an induction into the club’s Alumni Hall of Fame.