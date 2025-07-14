NBA PR GROUP | 7/14/25

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7/14/25

Gary Chivichyan, known as “The Armenian Sniper,” has officially joined the Milwaukee Bucks NBA Summer League roster in Las Vegas, breaking barriers for Armenians and minorities worldwide.
Gary Chivichyan Makes History with Milwaukee Bucks NBA Summer League Roster
A true pioneer, Gary Chivichyan’s journey to the NBA Summer League is more than a personal triumph—it’s a historic moment inspiring underrepresented communities everywhere. Signing with the Milwaukee Bucks, Gary will showcase his skills on the big stage in Las Vegas, proving dreams are achievable.

Known for his sharpshooting and relentless work ethic, Gary has become a symbol of possibility for Armenians and minority athletes around the globe. His story reminds us all that perseverance and passion can break through barriers.

