NBA PR GROUP | 7/14/25

A true pioneer, Gary Chivichyan’s journey to the NBA Summer League is more than a personal triumph—it’s a historic moment inspiring underrepresented communities everywhere. Signing with the Milwaukee Bucks, Gary will showcase his skills on the big stage in Las Vegas, proving dreams are achievable.

Known for his sharpshooting and relentless work ethic, Gary has become a symbol of possibility for Armenians and minority athletes around the globe. His story reminds us all that perseverance and passion can break through barriers.

This segment is paid for by NBA PR Group