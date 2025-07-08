Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

NBA Playstation Creator Cup | 7/8/25

Dunker and former Harlem Globetrotter Chris Staples joins Elliott and Jessica to talk about the NBA PlayStation Creator Cup, where basketball meets viral entertainment in one unforgettable night.
NBA Playstation Creator Cup Slams Into Vegas with Chris Staples
Posted

The NBA PlayStation Creator Cup is bringing dunks, drama, and digital stars to Vegas! Headliner Chris Staples, pro dunker and former Harlem Globetrotter, joins the show to break down this family-friendly event blending high-level hoops with your favorite viral creators. Taking place July 9 at The Pavilion at UNLV, this showcase promises slam dunks and serious star power.

Chris shares what makes the Creator Cup different from any other game—it's a mix of sports, social media, and pure entertainment. With affordable tickets and action-packed fun, it’s the perfect summer night out during NBA Summer League week. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the hype!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo