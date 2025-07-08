NBA Playstation Creator Cup | 7/8/25

The NBA PlayStation Creator Cup is bringing dunks, drama, and digital stars to Vegas! Headliner Chris Staples, pro dunker and former Harlem Globetrotter, joins the show to break down this family-friendly event blending high-level hoops with your favorite viral creators. Taking place July 9 at The Pavilion at UNLV, this showcase promises slam dunks and serious star power.

Chris shares what makes the Creator Cup different from any other game—it's a mix of sports, social media, and pure entertainment. With affordable tickets and action-packed fun, it’s the perfect summer night out during NBA Summer League week. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the hype!

