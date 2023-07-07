Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

NBA Con | 7/7/23

Appearances include Hall of Famers and current NBA players like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West, Dominique Wilkins, NBA Rookies Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, and more.
Posted at 12:04 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 15:04:15-04

The NBA is launching its first ever fan fest, NBA Con, a celebration of hoops culture, featuring a ton of interactive events including live panels, exclusive merch drops, performances, exclusive merch drops, meet-and-greets and more than 100 talent appearances.

This is a three-day family friendly event happening at Mandalay Bay Convention Center from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. from July 7 to July 9.

Joey Graziano, head of event strategy and development for the NBA, joined us to share everything you need to know about it.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo