NBA Con | 7/7/23

The NBA is launching its first ever fan fest, NBA Con, a celebration of hoops culture, featuring a ton of interactive events including live panels, exclusive merch drops, performances, exclusive merch drops, meet-and-greets and more than 100 talent appearances.

This is a three-day family friendly event happening at Mandalay Bay Convention Center from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. from July 7 to July 9.

Joey Graziano, head of event strategy and development for the NBA, joined us to share everything you need to know about it.