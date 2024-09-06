Naxos Taverna at Red Rock Casino is bringing the vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean to brunch with their new weekend offering.

Culinary Director Francesco Schintu designed the menu to showcase traditional Greek and Israeli breakfast staples, including dishes like Strapatsa, Shakshuka, and Greek Avo Toast.

For something sweet, try their Melomakarona Waffle or the Bougatsa, a flaky phyllo dessert with citrus notes.

The brunch also includes a bottomless Spartan Sangria for just $28 per person. Schintu explains that Mediterranean meals are a communal experience, making this brunch the perfect way to connect with friends and family.

In addition to brunch, Naxos has extended their Restaurant Week prix fixe menus due to popular demand.

Brunch is available every Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

