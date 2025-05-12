Natural Delights, AMD Direct Grill, Genova Premium Seafood and GE Lighting | 5/9/25

May is National Barbecue Month, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with Chef Tregaye Wright! Known from “Tregaye’s Way in the Kitchen” and “Cakealikes,” this Food Network Star is bringing her grill game to summer entertaining.

Chef Tregaye offers time-saving hacks, bold flavor combos, and easy go-to recipes that’ll impress any crowd. Planning your summer party? She’s got you covered—from Mediterranean-inspired dishes to tips on crafting the perfect backyard vibe.

As a former “Grill of Victory” judge, she knows what it takes to win over guests and taste buds alike. Want to grill like a pro and host with ease? Get more at ChefTregaye.com or check out her cookbook Kitchen Conversations.

This segment was paid for by Natural Delights, AMD Direct Grill, Genova Premium Seafood and GE Lighting