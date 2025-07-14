Natural Delights | 7/14/25

School’s out, the sun’s out, and it’s time to play—but first, don’t forget to fuel up! Sports nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner says summer activities can be just as intense as a workout, so your body needs energy to match. Her advice? “Fuel before your fun.”

Blatner recommends treating summer adventures like exercise—meaning a pre-play snack is key. One of her top picks? Natural Delights Medjool dates. Packed with natural carbs and nutrients, they’re perfect for a quick energy boost. For more tips and recipes that keep you energized all summer long, head to NaturalDelights.com . With a little prep, your next outing could be your best yet!

This segment is paid for by Natural Delights