Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Natural Delights | 7/14/25

Summer is all about fun in the sun—but are you giving your body the energy it needs to enjoy it? Registered Dietitian Dawn Jackson Blatner shares smart, simple ways to fuel up before you play, including a delicious go-to she swears by.
Fuel Up for Summer Fun with Easy Nutrition Tips
Posted
and last updated

School’s out, the sun’s out, and it’s time to play—but first, don’t forget to fuel up! Sports nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner says summer activities can be just as intense as a workout, so your body needs energy to match. Her advice? “Fuel before your fun.”

Blatner recommends treating summer adventures like exercise—meaning a pre-play snack is key. One of her top picks? Natural Delights Medjool dates. Packed with natural carbs and nutrients, they’re perfect for a quick energy boost. For more tips and recipes that keep you energized all summer long, head to NaturalDelights.com. With a little prep, your next outing could be your best yet!

This segment is paid for by Natural Delights

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo