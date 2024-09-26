Natrelle® | 9/26/24

Timed to Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Natrelle® is highlighting the importance of breast reconstruction and augmentation options for women.

For 35 years, Natrelle® has been a leader in the industry, providing innovative and high-quality implants for both cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries. Dr. Kelly L. Killeen, a board-certified plastic surgeon, has teamed up with Natrelle® to discuss the options available and encourage an open dialogue around these often-stigmatized topics.

Breast augmentation and reconstruction can provide women the opportunity to restore or enhance their bodies, especially after breast cancer treatments.

Dr. Killeen explains that the difference between the two procedures lies in the intent—augmentation enhances appearance, while reconstruction rebuilds the breast after surgery.

Natrelle®’s comprehensive catalog offers a variety of shapes, sizes, and profiles to ensure a customized look tailored to each patient’s preferences.

By educating viewers, Dr. Killeen aims to destigmatize these procedures and help women feel more empowered to make informed choices.

For many patients, understanding the benefits and risks is crucial. Natrelle® is committed to supporting women’s health and well-being through both education and quality care.

